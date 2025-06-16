Menu
Keibert Ruiz News: Sitting for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Ruiz remains the Nationals' No. 1 backstop, but he's been sitting against left-handed starting pitchers more frequently of late while manager Dave Martinez looks to keep backup catcher Riley Adams involved. Adams will be behind the plate Monday as the Nationals face off against southpaw Carson Palmquist, but Ruiz will likely re-enter the lineup Tuesday versus righty Antonio Senzatela.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
