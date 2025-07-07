Keider Montero News: Drawing start Monday

Montero will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Monday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Montero will be in line for a traditional start Monday, after he had previously made six starts and five bulk relief appearances for the Tigers this season while collecting a 4.02 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB over 56 frames. With an off day looming Thursday prior to next week's All-Star break, Montero could be headed back to Triple-A after Monday's start.