Keider Montero News: Goes five innings in bulk role

Montero did not factor into the decision in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It was a solid outing for Montero, who came out of the bullpen in the second inning, with the lone blemish coming on an Andrew McCutchen solo home run in the third. The 24-year-old Montero has allowed just three runs over 10 innings in his last two appearances. His ERA is down to 4.02 with a 1.39 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB across 56 innings this season.