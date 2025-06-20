Keider Montero News: Sent to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Montero threw five innings in bulk relief during the Tigers' 8-4 loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates. The right-hander has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 39:20 K:BB across 56 innings this season. Dylan Smith was up as the 27th man, but it's Montero who goes to Triple-A. Smith's arm is fresher after throwing just 23 pitches across two innings Thursday.