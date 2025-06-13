Keider Montero News: Slated for bulk relief Friday
Montero is slated to handle a bulk relief role Friday versus the Reds, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Brant Hurter will open for the Tigers before handing things off to Montero. Montero is not unfamiliar with bulk relief, having pitched in that role in three of his last five outings. He has not pitched well following an opener this season, however, posting a 7.36 ERA.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now