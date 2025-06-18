Menu
Ken Waldichuk Injury: Beginning assignment Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Waldichuk (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Stockton on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk has been throwing against live hitters since the end of May, and he's now been given the green light to return to competitive action. The 27-year-old hasn't pitched in a game at any level since 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024, so he will likely require a relatively long rehab assignment before he makes his season debut for the A's.

Ken Waldichuk
Sacramento Athletics
