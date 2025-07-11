Kendall Graveman Injury: Activation pending
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Graveman (hip) will be activated from the injured list, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Graveman has been on the shelf since June 9 due to a right hip impingement and began a rehab assignment earlier this week. He threw a scoreless inning with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League squad Tuesday. Jalen Beeks (back) is headed to the injured list in a corresponding move.
