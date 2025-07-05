Kendall Graveman Injury: Throws live BP
Graveman (hip) threw a live batting practice session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Graveman's session was overshadowed by the hitter he threw to -- Corbin Carroll (wrist) -- but the reliever's activity carries significance. Arizona's bullpen ranks 28th (5.18 ERA) in MLB and has recent meltdowns in the latter innings of losses. Graveman battled a back injury and missed the first six weeks of the season before the hip shut him down early in June.
