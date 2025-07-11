Kendry Rojas News: Dominant at Double-A

Rojas struck out 10 without walking a batter and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings in his second start for Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday.

The 22-year-old southpaw got a belated start to his season due to an abdominal injury, but Rojas appears intent on making up for lost time. A converted outfielder, Rojas has had trouble staying healthy since moving to the mound, but he boasts a mid-90s fastball with a slider and changeup, and a smooth, athletic delivery that has led to rapid improvement in both his raw stuff and his control. After posting a 2.43 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 61:12 K:BB through 55.2 innings at High-A last year, Rojas could be poised to take another big step forward in the second half of 2025.