Kendry Rojas News: Fans five in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Rojas (abdomen) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings Friday against Double-A Portland.

Rojas was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday after missing time with an abdominal injury. While he was a bit shaky in Friday's outing, he was locked in during his rehab assignment, posting a 1.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with a 26:5 K:BB over 18.0 innings across stints at Single-A and in the Florida Complex League.

