Kenedy Corona News: Receives first MLB call-up

The Astros recalled Corona from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Corona is midway through his second season as a member of the Astros' 40-man roster, but Monday marks his first call-up to the big club. Though Houston placed first baseman Christian Walker (personal) on the paternity list in a corresponding move, Corona won't be a direct replacement for him in the lineup and is instead on hand to provide depth in the outfield while Jake Meyers manages a sore calf. Corona is a standout defender who's capable of handling all three outfield spots, but he hasn't showcased a big-league-caliber bat at Triple-A this season. In 76 games with Sugar Land, Corona slashed .228/.315/.351 with six home runs and an 8-for-13 success rate on stolen-base attempts.