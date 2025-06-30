Kerry Carpenter Injury: Headed for MRI

Carpenter, who exited Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins in the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness, is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Carpenter first experienced tightness in his hamstring while playing right field earlier in the contest, then aggravated the injury while legging out an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth. The Tigers are labeling Carpenter as day-to-day and don't believe his injury is significant, but the upcoming MRI will shed more light on the severity of the hamstring issue. If Carpenter requires a stint on the injured list, Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry would likely be the main beneficiaries from a playing-time perspective.