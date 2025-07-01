Kerry Carpenter Injury: Will go on IL with hamstring injury

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Carpenter (hamstring) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reports.

Carpenter has dealt with a right hamstring issue off and on since the beginning of June, and he aggravated the injury during Sunday's game against the Twins. Hinch indicated that the Tigers are being conservative in putting Carpenter on the IL, suggesting that the MRI the 27-year-old underwent Monday didn't show significant damage. Carpenter will be eligible for activation June 11, but with the All-Star break looming shortly after that, he could be held out until the start of the second half.