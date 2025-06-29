Kerry Carpenter News: Hits 15th home run

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Carpenter was one of four Detroit players to go deep, launching his 15th home run of the season in the third inning against Minnesota right-handed starter Bailey Ober. The left-hand hitting outfielder has recorded 13 of his long balls against righties this year and has a .780 OPS in those matchups, compared to just a .600 OPS against southpaws. Due to his splits, Carpenter will likely continue to sit often versus lefties, but he's a solid fantasy option when a righty is on the mound.