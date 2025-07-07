Ketel Marte Injury: Late scratch Monday
Marte (undisclosed) was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Padres, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Marte was originally set to play second base and bat second in the team's series opener with San Diego, but he's been removed for an undisclosed reason. More information on his status will likely come in the near future, but in the meantime, Blaze Alexander will start at second base and bat ninth Monday.
