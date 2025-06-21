Ketel Marte News: Big day at Coors
Marte went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and two additional runs scored in Friday's 14-8 win over Colorado.
Coors Field was a launching pad Friday -- the two teams combined for six home runs and 14 extra-base hits. Marte belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning and then doubled in two more in the seventh. It was the second consecutive three-hit game for Marte, who is lighting it up in June. He's gone 22-for-66 (.333) with a 1.042 OPS, five home runs, three doubles, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored through 17 games this month.
