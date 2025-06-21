Ketel Marte News: Gets on base five times Saturday

Marte went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Marte has gone 10-for-15 over his last three contests, adding seven RBI in that span. The second baseman is clearly taking advantage of this weekend's series in Colorado, especially since he's had momentum all month -- he's batting .371 (26-for-70) with 10 extra-base hits over 18 games in June. Marte is now batting .311 on the year, the first time he's been over .300 since May 5. He's added a 1.007 OPS, 13 home runs, 30 RBI, 43 runs scored, 11 doubles and two stolen bases over 50 games.