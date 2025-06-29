Ketel Marte News: Homers again Sunday
Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins.
Marte is up to 17 homers on the year, including five over his last nine games. Despite going hitless three times, Marte is 14-for-37 (.378) in that span as he continues to provide excellent hitting from the No. 2 spot in the order. The second baseman has a .305/.405/.600 slash line with 37 RBI, 48 runs scored, two stolen bases and 11 doubles over 57 contests this season.
