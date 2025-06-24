Ketel Marte News: Homers Tuesday
Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Marte opened up the scoring with a solo blast to right center in the first inning. He now has homered three times over the last five games and has 15 hits in his last 26 at-bats. Marte currently owns a 1.032 OPS, which would sit third in all of baseball among qualified hitters behind Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now