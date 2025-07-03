Ketel Marte News: Lifts late homer in loss

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Marte has homered in back-to-back games for the third time in the last two weeks. In that span dating back to June 20, he has gone 17-for-51 (.333) with seven homers and 16 RBI. This power surge has the second baseman closing in on a third straight 20-homer season -- he's at 19 for the year while adding .299/.402/.603 slash line, 40 RBI, 50 runs scored and two stolen bases across 61 games. If he can stay healthy in the second half, he could take a run at his career high of 36 homers from last year.