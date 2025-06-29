Menu
Ketel Marte News: Snaps hitless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 4:25am

Marte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Marte's three-run shot in the fourth inning snapped an 0-for-11 streak, his longest hitless stretch of the season. With the home run, he became the third player in Diamondbacks history to drive in 500 runs for the club. Marte's been remarkably consistent in 2025, which factors into him being atop the All-Star voting at second base in the NL.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
