Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Three hits vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Marte went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Marte registered his second three-hit game of the season Thursday while extending the Diamondbacks' lead to seven runs in the sixth with an RBI double. Marte has been hot at the plate in June, slashing .317/.431/.533 with 15 runs scored, four home runs and 11 RBI in 72 plate appearances this month.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now