Kevin Ginkel News: Back in Arizona

The Diamondbacks recalled Ginkel from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Ginkel will be joined on the trip from Reno by Bryce Jarvis and Tayler Scott, who will all join the big-league squad to replace the injured Justin Martinez (elbow) and Christian Montes De Oca (elbow), as well as the demoted Jeff Brigham. Ginkel hasn't found much success in the big leagues this year with a 12.60 ERA through 10 innings, though he has the potential to bounce back after posting a 3.21 ERA in 70 MLB frames last season.