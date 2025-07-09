Kevin Ginkel News: In closer mix

Arizona manger Torey Lovullo said Ginkel is among a few relievers that could get save opportunities with Shelby Miller (forearm) on the 15-day injured list, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "We're gonna piece it together the best way we can," Lovullo said. "I'm not gonna say anybody's gonna close the game."

Ginkel received the first closing opportunity since Miller landed on the IL and successfully converted the save in Monday's 6-3 win over San Diego. Ginkel has history closing games with the Diamondbacks, but it's wise for the manager to not rely solely on a reliever that owns a grisly 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 2025. Weiner's report also mentioned Jalen Beeks (16 career saves) and rookies Kyle Backhus and Juan Morillo. The manager acknowledged that the two rookies will need to pitch in high leverage situations going forward.