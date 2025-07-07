Kevin Ginkel News: Records save Monday

Ginkel earned a save against the Padres on Monday, walking one batter in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

Ginkel got the call in the ninth frame with Arizona holding a three-run lead, and he got the job done despite issuing a leadoff walk. It was just the second save of the season for Ginkel, but it's telling that he was chosen for the team's first save opportunity after Shelby Miller (forearm) landed on the injured list Monday. It remains to be seen how the Diamondbacks will handle the closer role while Miller is out of action, but Monday's usage suggests that Ginkel will be in the mix and may be the top ninth-inning option for the time being.