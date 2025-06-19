Kevin Ginkel News: Used in low-leverage spot

Ginkel allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over one inning in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to Toronto. He also hit a batter.

Ginkel made his second appearance since being recalled and both have been in low-leverage, mop-up duty. He managed to escape with a W in his first outing last Saturday when the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the bottom of ninth to overcome a four-run deficit that Ginkel helped create. On Wednesday, he entered with Arizona trailing by four runs and threw just 13 strikes among his 29 offerings. Ginkel has allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while hitting a batter over two innings since his return to the majors.