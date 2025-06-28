Kevin Herget News: Added to big-league roster

Atlanta recalled Herget from Triple-A Gwinnet on Saturday.

Herget will take the spot in Atlanta's 26-man roster vacated by Michael Petersen, who was optioned to Triple-A following Friday's 13-0 loss to Philadelphia. Herget was claimed off waivers by Atlanta in mid-May after he was DFA'd by the Mets. He's spent most of the season in Triple-A and has a 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 27.1 innings.