Kevin Herget News: Booted from 40-man roster

Atlanta designated Herget for assignment Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Herget was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on May 18 but appeared in just one big-league contest with the team, throwing a scoreless inning July 1. He'll surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to Joey Wentz, who Atlanta claimed off waivers from Minnesota. Herget has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett this season.