Kevin Herget headshot

Kevin Herget News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Atlanta designated Herget for assignment Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Herget was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on May 18 but appeared in just one big-league contest with the team, throwing a scoreless inning July 1. He'll surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to Joey Wentz, who Atlanta claimed off waivers from Minnesota. Herget has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

Kevin Herget
Atlanta Braves
