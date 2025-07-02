Kevin Herget News: Demoted to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Herget will give up his spot in the Atlanta bullpen to right-hander Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), who was reinstated from the injured list. After being recalled from Gwinnett on Saturday, Herget tossed a scoreless inning in his lone appearance for Atlanta in Tuesday's game against the Angels before he was moved off the 26-man active roster.