Kevin Herget News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Atlanta optioned Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Herget will give up his spot in the Atlanta bullpen to right-hander Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), who was reinstated from the injured list. After being recalled from Gwinnett on Saturday, Herget tossed a scoreless inning in his lone appearance for Atlanta in Tuesday's game against the Angels before he was moved off the 26-man active roster.

