Kevin Herget News: Demoted to Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Herget will give up his spot in the Atlanta bullpen to right-hander Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), who was reinstated from the injured list. After being recalled from Gwinnett on Saturday, Herget tossed a scoreless inning in his lone appearance for Atlanta in Tuesday's game against the Angels before he was moved off the 26-man active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now