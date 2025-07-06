Kevin McGonigle News: Elevated to Double-A

The Tigers promoted McGonigle from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie on Sunday.

McGonigle had been on a tear since late May after returning from a stint on the 7-day injured list, producing a 371/.464/.643 slash line with seven home runs and three stolen bases in his last 35 games with West Michigan. The 20-year-old shortstop is viewed as one of Detroit's top overall prospects, and with a strong showing at Erie to close out the season, he could put himself in the mix for a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2026.