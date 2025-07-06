Kevin McGonigle News: Promoted to Double-A
McGonigle was promoted to Double-A Erie on Sunday.
McGonigle has been on a tear with High-A West Michigan, producing a .372 average with seven home runs, 39 RBI, 37 runs scored and three stolen bases over 145 at-bats in 36 games with the team. The 20-year-old is considered to be one of Detroit's top overall prospects, and he played shortstop exclusively with West Michigan.
