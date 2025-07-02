Kevin Pillar News: Retires from pro baseball
Pillar announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday in his appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast.
Pillar put up a .465 OPS in 20 games with the Rangers earlier this season before being released. The 36-year-old played parts of 13 big-league seasons for 10 different teams, finishing with a .255/.293/.405 batting line, 114 home runs and 111 stolen bases.
