Kodai Senga Injury: Bound for injured list

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Senga was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will need to spend time on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga's hamstring forced him to make an early exit from his start against Washington on Thursday after tossing 5.2 shutout innings. The Mets won't know more about the severity of his injury until he receives an MRI on Friday, but the team has already deemed his injury significant enough to warrant a stint on the IL. It's currently unknown who will take Senga's place in New York's rotation.