Kodai Senga Injury: Could rejoin Mets next week

Senga (hamstring) will aim to throw around 60 pitches in his rehab start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

If all goes well, Senga could rejoin the big-league rotation next week in Kansas City. That would seemingly line him up to start July 11 or July 12 on extra rest, as normal rest would have the right-hander take the mound July 10 in Baltimore. Senga had a 2.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 29.1 innings over the five starts prior to straining his right hamstring June 12.