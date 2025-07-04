Kodai Senga Injury: Could return from IL next week

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga (hamstring) will aim to throw around 60 pitches in his rehab start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

If all goes well, Senga could return from the 15-day injured list and rejoin the big-league rotation next weekend in Kansas City. He would seemingly be in line to take the hill July 11 or July 12 on five or six days' rest, as normal rest would have the right-hander taking the mound July 10 in Baltimore. Senga had a 2.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 29.1 innings over the five starts prior to straining his right hamstring June 12.