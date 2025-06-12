Menu
Kodai Senga Injury: Exits with apparent leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Senga was removed from Thursday's start against the Nationals in the sixth inning with an apparent right leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga was covering first base and had to leap to grab a high throw from first baseman Pete Alonso. When he landed, he immediately grabbed at the back of his right leg and went down in a heap. Senga was able to walk off the field under his own power, but it looked to be a potentially significant leg injury. The Mets should have more on his status shortly. Senga had struck out five over 5.2 scoreless frames before exiting.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
