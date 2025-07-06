Kodai Senga Injury: Poised to return next weekend

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga (hamstring) is likely to return from the 15-day injured list next weekend and is expected to start either Friday or Saturday in Kansas City, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "When he went down [with a right hamstring strain], in my head it was more like after the All-Star break," Mendoza said. "For him to be in play for us now before we go into the All-Star break, it's huge for us."

Before confirming which day Senga returns from the IL, the Mets will wait and see how he bounces back rehab start he made Saturday for Double-A Binghamton. The right-hander was charged with four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings, but the fact that he covered 68 pitches and experienced no complications with his hamstring is of greater importance than his results. Assuming he's given the green light to pitch this weekend, Senga shouldn't be operating with any significant restrictions in what would be his first start with the big club since June 12, though the Mets probably won't overextend him with the All-Star break looming.