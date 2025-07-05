Kodai Senga Injury: Struggles in rehab start

Senga (hamstring) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings Saturday for Double-A Binghamton, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga was expected to throw around 60 pitches Saturday before potentially rejoining the big-league rotation next week, and he threw 68 pitches Saturday, although the results weren't great. DiComo says it remains to be seen whether this performance will affect the plan to have Senga return next week in Kansas City.