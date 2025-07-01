Kodai Senga Injury: Throws live batting practice

Senga (hamstring) threw an up-and-down live batting practice session Sunday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

It's the first time he's faced hitters since he suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain nearly three weeks ago. Senga's next step is to throw a bullpen session and go through pitchers' fielding practice Wednesday. If he gets through that without any hiccups, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. The Mets don't expect Senga back until early on in the second half.