Kodai Senga Injury: Tracking toward Friday start

Senga (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and tentatively lines up to return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's series opener in Kansas City, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander is one of two starters the Mets anticipate returning from the IL this weekend, as Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) is on track to be activated from the 60-day IL to pitch in Sunday's series finale if he makes it out of a rehab start Tuesday without issue. Senga made a lone rehab start this past Saturday with Double-A Binghamton, covering 3.2 innings while striking out four and allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks. Despite the mediocre results, the Mets were more encouraged by the fact that Senga seemingly came out of the rehab start healthy while also tossing 68 pitches. Assuming he's ready to rejoin the rotation Friday, Senga would likely be operating with a light workload restriction in what would be his first start with the big club since June 12.