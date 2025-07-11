Kodai Senga News: Reinstated for Friday's start

The Mets activated Senga (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game in Kansas City.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly a month due to a right hamstring strain, but he's ready to rejoin New York's rotation after giving up three earned runs over 3.2 frames in his lone rehab outing. Senga threw 68 pitches in that appearance, so he's likely to face some light workload limitations in his first start back with the Mets. He'd been dominant in 2025 prior to the injury with a 1.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB across 73.2 innings.