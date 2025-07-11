Kodai Senga News: Sharp in return

Senga took a no-decision after throwing four innings, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four, during Friday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Senga made his first big-league start since June 12, and since he only made one rehab start, he only threw four innings and 67 pitches. Regardless, the 32-year-old looked sharp in his return, notching his seventh shutout appearance in 14 starts this season, and he has still yet to allow more than three runs in a game. The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the game when he's been healthy, sporting a 1.39 ERA in 77.2 innings pitched.