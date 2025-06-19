Kody Clemens News: Goes yard against Reds

Clemens went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 12-5 win over Cincinnati.

Clemens launched his seventh home run of the season, tagging Nick Martinez for a two-run homer that plated Ryan Jeffers. Clemens came into Thursday's contest hitless in his last 11 at-bats and without a multi-hit game since May 19. On the year, Clemens is slashing .219/.317/.486 in 121 plate appearances.