Kody Clemens News: Hits third July homer

Clemens went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Saturday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

Clemens got the scoring started for the Twins with his third home run in July, a 389-foot, three-run blast that kickstarted a six-run second inning. The 29-year-old, who was claimed off waivers by the Twins earlier this year, continues to be a valuable power bat as he's slashing .225/.306/.528 with 12 home runs and 26 RBI with Minnesota. With Luke Keaschall (forearm) getting closer to a return, how much playing time that will be available for Clemens on the other side of the All-Star break remains to be seen.