Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kody Clemens headshot

Kody Clemens News: Hitting bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Clemens is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Though he'll take a seat with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for Texas, the left-handed-hitting Clemens had started at second base in five of the previous six games. Clemens went just 2-for-17 with a home run and two walks in that six-game stretch, however, and with Royce Lewis finally beginning to break out of his extended slump at the plate, Clemens could end up losing out on more opportunities to play against right-handers in the near future.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now