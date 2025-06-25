Kody Clemens News: Homers Tuesday

Clemens went 1-for-1 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Clemens got the Twins on the board with a solo blast to right in the third inning against Luis Castillo. It was just his third hit in his last 28 at-bats and two of those three hits have been home runs. Clemens has picked up three consecutive starts with Willi Castro dealing with some recent wrist pai. Clemens was replaced in the sixth by Castro and should find himself back on the bench as soon as Castro is ready to be back in the lineup, maybe as soon as Wednesday.