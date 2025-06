Drake's next start will come with Triple-A Round Rock, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reported Saturday.

Drake is one of the top pitching prospects in the Rangers organization, and he's accumulated a 2.44 ERA and a 70:22 K:BB in 12 starts with Double-A Frisco this season. The 24-year-old was an 11th-round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.