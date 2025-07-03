Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kolby Allard headshot

Kolby Allard News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

The Guardians designated Allard for assignment Thursday.

Allard's move to the bullpen this season has paid off so far, as he owns a 2.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 35.1 innings. However, he'll lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man roster to make room for Doug Nikhazy, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Thanks to his newfound success as a reliever, Allard could draw interest from other clubs scanning the waiver wire for some bullpen help.

Kolby Allard
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now