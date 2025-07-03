Kolby Allard News: Designated for assignment

The Guardians designated Allard for assignment Thursday.

Allard's move to the bullpen this season has paid off so far, as he owns a 2.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 35.1 innings. However, he'll lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man roster to make room for Doug Nikhazy, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Thanks to his newfound success as a reliever, Allard could draw interest from other clubs scanning the waiver wire for some bullpen help.