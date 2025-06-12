Kolby Allard News: Thriving in return to bullpen

Allard allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out a batter in two innings out of the bullpen in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Since making a four-inning spot start against the Dodgers on May 28, Allard has shifted back to the bullpen, where he's made his last three appearances for Cleveland. The veteran lefty owns an excellent 1.73 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 26 innings this season, but he's been getting by on inducing weak contact and avoiding walks rather than making bats miss (10.5 K%).