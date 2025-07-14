Korbyn Dickerson News: Nabbed by Seattle
The Mariners have selected Dickerson with the 152nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
A righty-hitting outfielder from Indiana, Dickerson slashed .314/.381/.632 with 19 home runs and an 18.8 percent strikeout rate in 56 games this spring. He has graded as a plus runner in the past but only stole five bases this year. Dickerson has significant bat speed and produced impressive exit velocities this year, albeit against weaker competition.
